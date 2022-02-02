|
How Interactive Brokers Is Reinventing Itself in the Robinhood Era
Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) was once the low-cost provider among financial brokerages, but Robinhood's entry and no-fee trading commissions going mainstream have forced the company to adjust its business model.In this episode of "Beat and Raise" recorded on Jan. 21, Fool.com contributors Toby Bordelon and Brian Withers discuss how Interactive Brokers is turning to sources like margin lending and how it still delivered strong growth in 2021.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
