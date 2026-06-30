Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
30.06.2026 18:15:00
How Investing $100 per Month Can Build a Portfolio That Pays Over $1,200 in Annual Dividend Income
Investing is a long-term endeavor that can pay big dividends. A little bit can go a long way. For example, investing just $100 a month can grow into a portfolio generating over $1,200 in dividend income in about 25 years. At that point, your dividend income would more than cover your monthly investment level. Here's a look at the math and three dividend stocks that could deliver this level of annual dividend income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!