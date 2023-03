How Is Ally Financial Holding Up, Given the Current State of the Banking Industry?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, a lot of bank stocks have been sold off significantly. One of those is the large digital consumer bank and auto lender Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is down about 18% since SVB started struggling earlier this month.Investors have had their doubts about Ally for many months now, as the company's large retail auto-lending portfolio looms large heading into what could be a much tougher economy for consumers. Given everything that has just happened, let's look at how Ally is positioned following the SVB collapse and whether investors have overreacted by selling its stock.What brought SVB down was a combination of unrealized bond losses, heavy deposit concentration among a few industries, and lots of uninsured deposits. So in this uncertain time, the first thing to do when looking at any bank stock is to check these metrics.Continue reading