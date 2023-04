How Is Credit Quality Holding Up at Ally Financial?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The large digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) specializes in retail auto lending, which is being watched very carefully by investors because the consumer might be headed into a more severe economy later this year or in 2024.With new and used car prices having remained elevated since the start of the pandemic, there's a lingering question of what happens to credit quality once consumers spend down savings and the value of these vehicles drops.For a company like Ally, this issue is front and center because of its large retail auto portfolio, so credit quality is a huge driver of the stock. Let's take a look at how credit quality is holding up in the retail auto portfolio after the first quarter of the year.Continue reading