|
13.04.2024 13:30:00
How Is Nvidia Cheaper Than Microsoft?
The term "cheaper" in investing can mean many different things. It could be that the stock price itself is cheaper, but this is a very narrow definition and honestly not incredibly helpful in the days of fractional shares. There are also connotations about future growth or by what metric a stock is valued.For many people, artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) looks incredibly expensive. But when compared to the largest company in the world, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), I'd suggest that it's cheaper. How? Looking at a particular metric is critical in assessing where a company is heading.First, let's get the obvious out of the way. From a dollar basis, Nvidia looks expensive, at around $870 per share. Microsoft is much cheaper, at around $425. However, the stock price is just an arbitrary figure. The stock price is determined by the number of shares outstanding and the company's total value. Either of these two could enact a stock split to change the number of shares and make the stock more or less expensive from a dollar standpoint. This is why looking at the stock price doesn't help investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.04.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie sinkt: Raymond James sorgt mit optimistischer Einschätzung für Aufschwung (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Musterdepots - Das Zukunfts-Depot: Nvidia behauptet seinen Vorsprung im KI-Wettbewerb (Handelsblatt)
|
10.04.24
|Kampf gegen NVIDIA: Salesforce-CEO Marc Benioff sieht Salesforce bei KI im Vorteil (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|22.03.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.03.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK