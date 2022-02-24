|
24.02.2022 13:35:00
How Is the Dow Only Down 8.8% While So Many Stocks Are Crashing?
We're less than two months into 2022, and several top stocks have already gotten absolutely crushed. Microsoft is down about 17% year-to-date (YTD). Adobe and Salesforce are down around 24% and 25%, respectively. Meta Platforms and Block are down over 40%. And former Wall Street darling Shopify is down 55% YTD and around 63% from its 52-week high. Such sharp moves to the downside are a reminder of the adage that investing is like taking the stairs up and the elevator down. Put another way, the stock market goes up more than it goes down, but it goes down faster than it goes up.Amid all the turmoil, it can seem perplexing that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is only down about 8.8% for the year. Let's take a deep dive into the Dow to see why the index has been relatively resilient amid this market sell-off.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
