How Is The Market Feeling About Vodafone Group?

This article How Is The Market Feeling About Vodafone Group? originally appeared on Benzinga.com.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga

14.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.07.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
30.06.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Vodafone Group PLC ADR Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 1-10 Vodafone Group PLC -Adrs- 5 071,00 0,34% Vodafone Group PLC ADR Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 1-10 Vodafone Group PLC -Adrs-
Vodafone Group PLC 0,86 0,58% Vodafone Group PLC
Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs) 8,45 -1,74% Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

