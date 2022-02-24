|
24.02.2022 12:55:00
How Is the Nasdaq Only Down 16.5% While So Many Stocks Are Crashing?
Seven weeks into 2022, and the Nasdaq Composite (Nasdaq) is having quite a different year than its 21% gain in 2021, let alone its 44% gain in 2020.In fact, the Nasdaq is down nearly 16.5% year-to-date (YTD) as investors digest rising interest rates, ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, valuation concerns, and geopolitical tensions.Yet as bad as a 16.5% decline is, it's nothing compared to losses we've seen in individual names. To name a few standouts, consider that share prices of Meta Platforms, Netflix, Block, and PayPal Holdings are all down over 39% YTD, while Roku and Shopify are down over 48% and 54% YTD, respectively.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
