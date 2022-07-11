How Its New Vaccine Could Propel GSK's Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common illness, but it has proved quite challenging to treat. It remains one of the few major infectious diseases without a vaccine. U.K.-based pharmaceutical GSK (NYSE: GSK) formally known as GlaxoSmithKline, has delivered mixed results from its pivotal clinical trials, but recent news tips the race in its favor.RSV symptoms are typically mild, limited to a runny nose, cough, and fever. But two populations are particularly at risk for severe complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia. About 58,000 children under the age of five and 177,000 adults over the age of 65 are hospitalized with it each year in the U.S.GSK has been targeting both of these at-risk populations with its RSVPreF3, a recombinant protein vaccine. Separate studies were initiated to dose adults over 60 and pregnant women who would then pass protective antibodies against RSV to their newborn infants. But the company put a stop to its trial in the maternal cohort in February, without providing details as to why the trial was halted.