How Jonas Eisert and his agency Loftfilm revolutionised the world of explainer videos

MUNICH, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The basis for the success of the explainer videos by Jonas Eisert and his team is their expertise and unique approach. Loftfilm productions enable companies to stand out from the competition and win over customers.

Shortly after it was founded in 2016, the German agency Loftfilm established itself in the market and is now considered one of the most successful explainer video agencies in the world, with over 500 new clients per year and a seven-figure annual turnover. Loftfilm's clients also include well-known companies such as Allianz and BMW.

One step ahead of the competition: Loftfilm knows the recipe for success for explainer videos

The Munich-based agency Loftfilm not only specialises in explainer videos, but has revolutionised the industry. How was that possible in such a fiercely competitive market? The recipe for success lies in their approach. While it is customary at many agencies to simply take a look at the portfolio, prepare a cost estimate based on that, and then start production once the order has been placed, the team at Loftfilm takes a different approach.

The basis for working with Loftfilm is a free strategy session. Instead of receiving an offer as an e-mail attachment that you can sign at random, Loftfilm sends you a free concept for your film in advance. This strategy not only takes into account the product or service itself, but also other relevant factors, such as where the video will be seen. "After all, the best film is useless if no one ever sees it," says Eisert. For example, the criteria for a video for a trade fair are completely different — in terms of length, visual language, etc. — than for one intended exclusively for a website.



These video strategies ensure that Loftfilm clients achieve extraordinary results and are the reason for the German explainer video agency's success.

Eisert cites the viewer's awareness level as another reason. It makes a crucial difference whether an internet user comes across the explainer video via Google or whether they see it as a Facebook ad. In the former case, the consumer already knows they want a certain service or product — after all, they are actively looking for it. In that case, the explainer video no longer has to convince the viewer of the offer, but of the provider.

If, on the other hand, the internet user isn't actively searching and comes across the video by chance, they should be shown why the product or service is worth their while.

Only after the strategy for the explainer video has been created does the customer make the decision about whether or not to work with Loftfilm. So it's no wonder Loftfilm is swamped with enquiries.

After the order has been placed, the script is written on the basis of the strategy and by a professional screenwriter. Once the client is satisfied with the script, the storyboard is created. Finally, it's time for the animation, sound design, and voiceover.

Targeted acquisition to win more customers with Loftfilm

The Loftfilm team knows exactly what it takes to create a successful explainer video. First, you have to get the prospective customer's attention within the first few seconds. If you haven't piqued the viewer's interest in the first eight seconds, you've lost them. Next, you present a problem, because the easiest way to explain the benefits of an offer is to show what problem it can solve. Finally, you convince the prospective client to act, the "call to action". Every second of the film is designed to convert a viewer or persuade them to take a certain action. "Let's be honest: no one actually wants an explainer video. What you actually want are more customers!" says Loftfilm founder Jonas Eisert.

The Loftfilm team chooses the imagery, stylistic devices, and explainer voice with precision, in order to maximise the appeal for the target group.

After all, tastes can vary wildly depending on background and the profession of the audience, and should be tailored to potential customers' preferences down to the minutest detail.

This attention to detail, which is on display in Loftfilm's work, is also evident in the preparation of the scripts: for example, they are not produced by graphic artists according to a fixed scheme, as is common in many agencies, but by professional scriptwriters who draw on a wide range of know-how from the field of marketing psychology.

Even if a "Loftfilm" resembles the explainer videos of other providers at first glance, Jonas Eisert and his team have actually revolutionised the market for them. The client results, the countless positive reviews, and the seven-figure annual turnover of this German agency speak for themselves.

Anyone who would like to work with Loftfilm can sign up for a free strategy session on their website.

The team of the German agency Loftfilm does not see itself as a video production agency, but as a partner who uses its know-how to help win over more customers.

