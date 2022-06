How JPMorgan Chase is Preparing for an Economic "Hurricane"

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon got a lot of attention when he told a group of investors and analysts that "you'd better brace yourself" for a potential economic "hurricane." Dimon has issued warnings for over a year, telling investors about the growing threat of inflation and rising interest rates.As CEO of the largest U.S. bank, Dimon presents a unique insight into consumer spending and borrowing that can lend perspective to the broader economy. Here's why you should consider Dimon's comments and understand what the bank is doing to prepare.Image source: Getty Images.