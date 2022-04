How Levi Strauss Set a Profitability Record as Costs Soared

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors had modest expectations heading into Levi Strauss's (NYSE: LEVI) first-quarter earnings report, which the company just beat by a solid margin. Sales trends remained strong into early 2022, management revealed, despite new supply chain and inflation challenges impacting the apparel industry.That solid demand environment convinced CEO Chip Bergh and his team to affirm Levi's bullish outlook for the full 2022 year. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading