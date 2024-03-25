|
25.03.2024 12:07:00
How Long Can Virgin Galactic Survive Without Revenue?
2023 was a milestone year for Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE). Beginning with its first commercial, revenue-generating spaceflight in June, Virgin went on to fly a total of five "Galactic" missions to the edge of space and back, and generated about $6.8 million in total revenue.Granted, this wasn't quite enough to cover the company's $527.1 million in operating costs last year. On the bottom line, the company reported a loss of $502.3 million. Still, it was an accomplishment that, after years of work, Virgin Galactic finally managed to get its space tourism business up and running.And now, it's time to shut it down.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Virgin Galacticmehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|Virgin Galactic macht weniger Verlust und patzt beim Umsatz - Virgin Galatic-Aktie tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|Ausblick: Virgin Galactic stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.12.23
|Richard Branson: Die Erfolgsstory des Virgin Galactic-CEO (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.23
|Virgin Galactic-Aktie an der NYSE unter Druck: Milliardär Richard Branson stoppt finanzielle Unterstützung für Virgin Galactic (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.23
|Richard Branson rules out further investment in Virgin Galactic (Financial Times)
|
09.11.23
|Virgin Galactic macht weniger Verlust als erwartet - Virgin Galactic-Aktie zündet den Turbo (finanzen.at)
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Virgin Galactic legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)