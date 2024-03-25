25.03.2024 12:07:00

How Long Can Virgin Galactic Survive Without Revenue?

2023 was a milestone year for Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE). Beginning with its first commercial, revenue-generating spaceflight in June, Virgin went on to fly a total of five "Galactic" missions to the edge of space and back, and generated about $6.8 million in total revenue.Granted, this wasn't quite enough to cover the company's $527.1 million in operating costs last year. On the bottom line, the company reported a loss of $502.3 million. Still, it was an accomplishment that, after years of work, Virgin Galactic finally managed to get its space tourism business up and running.And now, it's time to shut it down.

