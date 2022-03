How Long Do Stock Market Corrections Last?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been an ugly start to the new year for Wall Street and investors. Following what's effectively been the strongest bounce from a bear market bottom in history, all three major U.S. indexes have entered correction territory.Earlier in the week, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more than 10% below their all-time closing highs. That's the official cutoff for a major index to enter "correction territory."As for the growth-centric Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), things were even worse. At one point this past week, the Nasdaq was 22% below its November closing high. That put the index in a bear market.Continue reading