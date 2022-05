How Long-Term Investing Saves Time and Frees You Up

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many of us are wired to seek the highest returns in the shortest period. It's an attractive combination, and there's no shame in aspiring to earn more for yourself and your family through a thoughtful approach to investing. But there's a great perk to long-term investing as opposed to short-term: time saved.Rather than checking the portfolio daily or seeking to time an entry or exit, a long-term approach allows investors to enjoy their life – with their money working and compounding for them. And rather than sitting in front of CNBC all afternoon, eschewing the human tendency to regularly check stock prices can prove to be quite fruitful.Too much exposure to news, market volatility and investment advice may cause you to deviate from an otherwise more effective strategy: Keep calm, and buy and hold. Continue reading