13.06.2024 10:20:00
How Low Can Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Go?
Sometimes it can seem like a stock is a falling knife, where trying to slow its fall is just going to cut you. That's what Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) investors may be feeling right now. The stock has dropped to levels it hasn't traded at since the 1990s, and it keeps falling lower. The price drop suggests that the market knows that Walgreens faces a tough road ahead.Walgreens is working to regain the market's confidence. With a new CEO, there's some hope that things could get better for the business. All indications, though, suggest it will take a while before that happens. But how low could the stock go till then?Are investors better off selling their shares in this struggling retailer, or is it a better move to simply hang on and wait at this point?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
