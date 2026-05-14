Lucid Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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14.05.2026 22:50:00

How Lucid Went From Near-Term Upside to Major Disappointment

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) investor hopes were high when the company launched the Gravity SUV, which will not only broaden the company's addressable market but also significantly increase deliveries and revenue. Investors also hoped that Lucid had finally grown past the supplier and production disruptions that have plagued its young history, but that hope was recently dashed, and now Lucid is reeling.Lucid, which has consistently battled production hiccups, is facing yet another issue: deliveries of its recently launched Gravity SUV were significantly impacted in February due to a rear-seat defect that required a recall. It comes at a particularly bad time for the company, as it stood to gain market share as Tesla discontinued its Model S and Model X, which compete directly with Lucid's Air sedan and Gravity crossover.Image source: Lucid.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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