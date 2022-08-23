|
23.08.2022 14:08:00
How Making Short-Term Investing Decisions Right Now Can Go Against Your Long-Term Interests
There's a lot of noise in the stock market. You have daily price fluctuations, quarterly earnings calls, speculation, and a smartphone that makes it all too easy for this to be in your face at all times. The problem with taking in so much of the stock market noise is that it can cause you to make short-term decisions that go against your best long-term interest, and that's never a good thing.A common mistake people make is panicking when stock prices begin to drop during bear markets and prematurely selling their shares -- to cut their "losses" early or take a profit while they can. The thing about losses in your portfolio is they're unrealized losses, meaning they only exist on paper. If you buy a share for $100 and the price drops to $80, you've only lost $20 if you sell it. If the price increases to $120, that drop to $80 becomes irrelevant.If you're panic-selling to hurry and lock in profits before prices drop further, the one thing you don't want to do is forget about Uncle Sam because he definitely won't forget about you. Selling stocks for a profit will trigger a tax bill. If you held the stock for less than a year, it'd be taxed at your income tax rate. If you held it for a year or more, it'd be taxed at a more favorable capital gains rate. Here are the capital gains rates for 2022:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,00
|0,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: Wall Street gespalten -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schloss den Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain ab. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer beendete das Tagesgeschäft knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.