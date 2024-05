How Many Satoshis Are in a Bitcoin?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is getting pricey these days. The oldest cryptocurrency costs $67,400 per digital coin today. That's not chump change, and the beefy price tag may keep many potential Bitcoin buyers from taking the plunge.Fortunately, you don't have to buy a whole Bitcoin.The currency breaks down into 100 million Satoshis. Named after the Bitcoin project's enigmatic founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, one Satoshi is worth $0.00067 at today's prices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel