24.05.2024 16:20:54
How Many Satoshis Are in a Bitcoin?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is getting pricey these days. The oldest cryptocurrency costs $67,400 per digital coin today. That's not chump change, and the beefy price tag may keep many potential Bitcoin buyers from taking the plunge.Fortunately, you don't have to buy a whole Bitcoin.The currency breaks down into 100 million Satoshis. Named after the Bitcoin project's enigmatic founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, one Satoshi is worth $0.00067 at today's prices.
