22.09.2022 12:05:00
How Many Vehicles Could Tesla Deliver This Quarter?
As the end of the third quarter approaches, one quarter-end report that usually gets quite a bit of attention is Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) update on vehicle production and deliveries. The electric-vehicle (EV) maker typically reports its quarterly deliveries two to three calendar days following each period's end.Investors will likely be watching Tesla's Q3 update on vehicle production and deliveries extra closely since the automaker suffered a tough second quarter. Due to a temporary shutdown at the company's Shanghai factory earlier this year, deliveries fell 18% sequentially in Q2. Investors are likely hoping for sharp sequential growth in Q3, as well as impressive year-over-year growth.While a steep sequential decline in Q2 deliveries might fool some investors into thinking Tesla's business is facing dire circumstances, this couldn't be further from the truth. Investors should zoom out. While deliveries were down 18% sequentially, falling from about 310,000 in the first quarter of 2022 to just under 255,000 in Q2, they were up 27% year over year.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
