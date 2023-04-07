|
07.04.2023 15:06:00
How Many Vehicles Will Tesla Deliver This Year?
With Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter update on vehicle deliveries out, investors now have some data to chew on to inform their estimates for the full year. Will the electric car maker be able to keep up the staggering growth it served investors last year? Or could an uncertain economy weigh on sales, leading to a slowdown in the company's growth rate?Based on Tesla's strong start to the year, 2023 will likely go down in the books as another year of soaring sales for the automaker. Of course, nothing is certain in a market like this. Whatever vehicle delivery figures Tesla achieves this year, the two biggest determinants will be demand trends and the company's output at its new factories in Berlin and Texas.Tesla's vehicle production is off to a good start in 2023. The electric car maker produced a record 440,808 vehicles during the first quarter, up 44% year over year. Production levels this high give the company plenty of momentum to deliver strong sales growth yet again this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
