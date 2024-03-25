|
25.03.2024 19:42:28
How Meme Coins Are Driving Coinbase, Solana, and Lido Higher
After taking a breather last week, the crypto market picked up over the weekend and crypto stocks are reacting positively in early trading Monday. Meme coins, which provide no real value, are once again the hot topic of the day.Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has been one of the biggest winners. It was up 10.9% in early trading and is up 9.7% at 1 p.m. ET. Some of the biggest altcoins were also up big, with Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) up 13.5% from Friday's market close, Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO) gaining 13.2%, and Optimism (CRYPTO: OP) up 13.2%.It's no surprise that when Bitcoin rises the rest of the market follows. In this case, Bitcoin is up 7.3% in the last 24 hours as I'm writing and altcoins have magnified that move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
