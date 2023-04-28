28.04.2023 16:43:18

How Meta, Google, and Microsoft's Updated Capex Plans May Boost the Semiconductor Market

Explore the impact of big tech's capital expenditure (capex) plans on the semiconductor market as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) invest in AI infrastructure. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of April 27, 2023. The video was published on April 28, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

28.04.23 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
27.04.23 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.04.23 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.04.23 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.04.23 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 849,00 0,12% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 97,06 -0,76% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 97,92 -0,41% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Capex SA CAPEX (A) 1 Vote 950,00 -6,68% Capex SA CAPEX (A) 1 Vote
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 214,95 -0,44% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen