06.03.2024 16:10:00
How Meta Platforms Dominates the Internet, Explained in 1 Chart.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) dominates the internet. Consider this: Facebook, owned by Meta, has 3.07 billion monthly active users (MAUs). That means three out of every eight people alive today, from 100-year-old great-grandmothers in Peru to six-month-old babies in Cameroon, have a Facebook account.What's more, Facebook is just one of Meta's online platforms. And when it comes to social media, size really matters as you can see below:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
