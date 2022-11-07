|
07.11.2022 16:15:00
How Meta Platforms Stock Could Double
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has come under intense investor pressure over the past year because of margin pressure in advertising and exploding spending on the metaverse. But there's a path to a higher stock price if Mark Zuckerberg focuses on the core business. Travis Hoium digs into why it's not out of the realm of possibility for the stock to double with some simple (albeit painful) moves. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 7, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
