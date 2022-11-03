|
03.11.2022 19:03:33
How Meta Sent Arweave, Flow, and Polygon Cryptocurrencies Higher on Thursday
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) announced late on Wednesday that it's building an "end-to-end toolkit" for creating, displaying, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform. Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) are two of the blockchains supported and Meta said that Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is the Web3 storage solution that will be used. Arweave has been the biggest winner, gaining 52.5% in the last 24 hours as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Flow is up 14.4% in that time, and Polygon is up 11.3%. Meta has been slowly increasing support for crypto and NFTs for months, announcing that Facebook and Instagram would allow posting of Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow NFTs at least as far back as August 2022. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
