How Micron Technology Stock Gained 30% Last Month

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rose 30.1% in March 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Chiefly, the maker of computer memory chips reported stellar second-quarter results, inspiring a 14% jump in a single day.Micron's report was a game-changer -- but it wasn't exactly a surprise.Several analysts posted bullish reports and raised their second-quarter expectations before Micron posted its numbers. Micron's exposure to memory demand in the artificial intelligence (AI) market pointed to strong chip demand.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel