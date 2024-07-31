31.07.2024 16:25:00

How Microsoft ‘saved the world’ — or at least tech stocks — with these comments

Microsoft indicated that its artificial-intelligence spending is paying off, and the company plans to boost it. That’s seen as good for software and chip companies.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

31.07.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.07.24 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 18 000,00 1,12% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 390,20 1,55%