04.04.2023 16:15:00
How Microsoft and Google Are Turning Chatbots into Money-Making Machines
In this video, I will talk about how Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and OpenAI will think about how to monetize OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, and make sure publishers and content creators get paid accordingly. From improved natural language processing to seamless integration with other technologies, the future of chatbots is bright and exciting thanks to Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 3, 2023. The video was published on April 4, 2023.Continue reading
