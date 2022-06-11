|
11.06.2022 14:45:00
How Microsoft is Bringing the Metaverse to Factory Floors
The metaverse is starting to show up in some fascinating places and work environments. In this video clip from "The Virtual Opportunities Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 31, Fool.com contributor Rachel Warren discusses how Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) industrial metaverse is helping companies manage supply chain, production, and repair issues in manufacturing factories. Continue reading
