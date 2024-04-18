|
18.04.2024 11:00:00
How Microsoft scales Git for massive monorepos
Building applications at scale is nothing compared to building an operating system like Windows, especially when it comes to source code control. How do you manage the repository (or repositories) for such a software behemoth, with thousands of developers and testers, and with a complex build pipeline that’s continuously delivering fresh code?Microsoft’s history with internal source control systems is convoluted. You might think it used the now discontinued Visual SourceSafe, but that was most appropriate for local file systems and smaller projects. Instead, Microsoft used many different tools over the years, initially an internal fork of the familiar Unix Revision Control System, before standardizing on Perforce Source Depot.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|14 374,50
|-1,46%
|Microsoft Corp.
|379,10
|-0,21%
|Scales Corporation Ltd
|1,74
|1,16%