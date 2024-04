How Microsoft scales Git for massive monorepos

Building applications at scale is nothing compared to building an operating system like Windows, especially when it comes to source code control. How do you manage the repository (or repositories) for such a software behemoth, with thousands of developers and testers, and with a complex build pipeline that’s continuously delivering fresh code?Microsoft’s history with internal source control systems is convoluted. You might think it used the now discontinued Visual SourceSafe, but that was most appropriate for local file systems and smaller projects. Instead, Microsoft used many different tools over the years, initially an internal fork of the familiar Unix Revision Control System, before standardizing on Perforce Source Depot.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel