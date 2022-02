How Microsoft's Latest Acquisition Will Shape Its Future in Gaming

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the largest deal in video game history, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced last month that it has entered an agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion. In this episode of "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 2, host Brian Feroldi and Fool.com contributor Toby Bordelon discuss what this could mean for the tech giant.Continue reading