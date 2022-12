How Much Can Bob Iger Do at Disney in Just 2 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The clock is ticking at Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The market cheered at the return of Bob Iger as CEO two weeks ago, but he has said that he's going to be at the helm for only two years. He has no intentions of leading the media giant for 15 years the way he did before. He simply wants to stabilize the company, point it in the right direction, and hand control to someone else for long-term steering. Two years? It has taken Disney nearly five years to complete a new roller coaster at Disney World's Magic Kingdom that won't open until early next year. You know that 100 weeks isn't a long time when media reports are already starting to talk about his eventual successor just a couple of weeks into his tenure. Deadline is reporting that current CFO Christine McCarthy -- the one who reportedly led the efforts to remove Bob Chapek last month -- is emerging as the top candidate for the post. She would be the first female CEO in Disney's 100-year history.Time is ticking on Iger. He has a lot to do. He just doesn't have a lot of time to get it all done. Continue reading