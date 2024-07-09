|
09.07.2024 12:17:00
How Much Capital One Stock Does Warren Buffett Own?
Around the time of several high-profile bank failures in 2023, Warren Buffett chose to get rid of several bank stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. But there are still a select few in which he's chosen to invest billions of dollars, and one of them is online-focused regional bank Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF).Here's a quick look at how much Capital One stock Buffett owns, how it compares with other Berkshire Hathaway investments, and more.First, it's important to mention that Warren Buffett doesn't own any Capital One stock in his personal stock portfolio -- at least not that we know of. He owns Capital One stock through Berkshire Hathway's portfolio and is the CEO and largest shareholder of the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!