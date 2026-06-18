Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 22:05:00
How Much Could $1,000 in SpaceX Stock Be Worth in 3 Years?
After an underwhelming few years, initial public offering (IPO) enthusiasm is back with Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) historic IPO. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the SpaceX IPO, with tons of insiders making tons of money, but unfortunately, that doesn't guarantee the same for the average investor.On SpaceX's first day of trading (June 12), the stock finished up 19%. On its second trading day (June 15), the stock rose another 20%.These immediate gains have been beneficial, no doubt, but the focus should always be on a stock's long-term performance. Nobody can predict how a stock price will move, but what could a $1,000 investment potentially become in three years? Let's take an educated guess.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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