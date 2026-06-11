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11.06.2026 13:00:00
How Much Could $1,000 Invested in SpaceX Be Worth by 2030?
The day is upon us. SpaceX is finally set to go public tomorrow, June 12. Wall Street is prepping it as the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, raising a reported $75 billion in funds at an estimated valuation of $1.75 trillion before it begins to trade.The question remains: Should you buy at the IPO? Using a market cap of $1.75 trillion as a starting point, here's what $1,000 invested in SpaceX today may be worth in 2030.When looking at SpaceX, there is, of course, the rocket-launching business that made it famous. However, with revenue of just $4 billion and slim margins, the segment is not necessarily a huge opportunity in itself, but an enabler of Elon Musk's ambitions for the rest of SpaceX.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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