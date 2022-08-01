|
How much could insulating Britain save the average home?
With gas prices rising again in October, insulation has become an urgent issueIt’s two months until gas and electricity bills go up again, and five till the coldest part of the year. With some families unable to afford the cost of boiling potatoes, even people on middle incomes could struggle to pay the predicted £285 per month that a combined gas and electricity bill could cost from October. Last winter the average monthly bill was £106.*Handing out money for gas bills – the government’s current policy – is a short-term solution, but with prices unlikely to come down in the next few years there are much better ways the government could use the money. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
