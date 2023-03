Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security forms a critical part of most seniors' retirement strategy, so it's natural that people have questions about it, like how much do Social Security benefits increase after age 62? The answer depends on several factors, including when you were born and when you sign up for Social Security. We'll explore this in greater detail below to help you choose your best age for claiming benefits.The government assigns everyone a full retirement age (FRA) based on their birth year. This is the age at which you become eligible for your full Social Security benefit based on your work history. For most people today, the FRA is somewhere between 66 and 67, although you don't have to sign up for benefits then.You can claim Social Security as early as age 62, but doing so will shrink your checks as much as 30%. Delaying benefits increases your checks a little each month, as outlined in the table below, until you reach your maximum benefit at 70 years old.Continue reading