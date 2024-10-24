|
24.10.2024 15:00:00
How Much Does Google Make in Ad Revenue?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is the world's biggest advertising company. It established itself as the industry leader largely due to the strength of Google Search, which has a monopoly-like market share for online search. That business, more than any other under Alphabet's umbrella, has helped give the company a valuation of around $2 trillion.Digital advertising has proven to be a highly lucrative business for Alphabet, and it's driven superior operating margins at the company for much of its history. After all, Google's search page is among the most valuable digital real estate properties on the internet. It's the first place most users go when they want to get new information about a health concern, a trip they're planning, or a restaurant they're interested in, among other things.The chart below shows how Google compares to its closest rivals in search around the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!