How Much Does It Take to be Wealthy in America?

Most people want to be wealthy so they don't have to worry about money. But what would it take to actually achieve that goal in America? According to the 2022 Schwab Modern Wealth survey, the magic number is $2.2 million. This is up from $1.9 million, which is the average net worth Americans indicated would make someone wealthy in 2021. However, it is down from the $2.6 million people said was necessary near the beginning of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.If you assume the survey respondents are right and a $2.2 million net worth is needed to be wealthy, the big question is: What would it take to amass so much, and is this number within reach?