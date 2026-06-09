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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 18:38:48
How Much Is SpaceX Really Worth? (Hint: It's Probably a Lot Less Than You Think!)
SpaceX just announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) shares at $135, and there's a lot of investor excitement building ahead of the stock's Nasdaq debut on June 12.But that price means the company and its CEO, Elon Musk, are valuing SpaceX at a whopping $1.75 trillion. Isn't that a bit overoptimistic? What is SpaceX actually worth as a company, anyway?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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