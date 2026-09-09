Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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09.09.2026 12:03:00
How Much Longer Can the Current Bull Market Last? History Provides a Clear Answer.
The last four years have been a fantastic time to be a stock investor. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up 116% from its closing low on Oct. 12, 2022. With the market led higher by artificial intelligence stocks, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is up even more: 155%.
But as we near the fourth anniversary of the current bull market, some investors may be wondering if the good times can keep rolling. Markets move in cycles. Some financial, economic, or geopolitical force will eventually break the market, right?
Even though the current bull market feels like it may be getting long in the tooth, history suggests it can last even longer. Here's exactly how much longer the bull market could last and why investors should remain optimistic.
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