|
26.02.2024 15:30:00
How Much Longer Will Apple Underperform the Nasdaq Composite?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long been king of the stock market. It is Warren-Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway's largest public equity holding. And until recently, it was the most valuable company in the world.But Apple has lost its crown to Microsoft, and some even fear it will slip into third place if Nvidia keeps up its scorching-hot valuation expansion.Apple stock is down 5.3% so far in 2024 compared to a 5.1% gain in the Nasdaq Composite. Over the last year, Apple is up 18.6% compared to the Nasdaq's 33.1% gain. Apple underperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, whereas Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms have all crushed the Nasdaq.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Apple-Aktie etwas tiefer: Apple sieht bei sich keine Verstöße gegen europäisches Wettbewerbsrecht (dpa-AFX)
|
23.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Thousands of Iranians fall victim to cut-price Apple iPhone scam (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|167,16
|-0,94%
|Nasdaq Inc
|51,78
|-0,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschnaufpause: Wall Street kaum bewegt -- ATX schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelte. An der Wall Street herrscht ein kraftloser Handel. Derweil tendierten die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.