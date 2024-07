How Much Microsoft Stock Does Bill Gates Own?

Helping to found Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) nearly 50 years ago, Bill Gates is widely recognized as one of the wealthiest individuals in the world. Forbes, for example, estimates Gates's net worth at about $135 billion. He's also one of the most philanthropic. Valued at $46 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation performs charitable work in more than 130 countries -- from assisting with agricultural development to improving financial resources for low-income communities.But how much exactly does Microsoft represent in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust's portfolio? Let's take a look.While some smaller companies represent nominal positions in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, most of the holdings are well-recognized names. Trash pickup and disposal specialist Waste Management, Berkshire Hathaway, and Canadian National Railway each account for about 16% of the trust's portfolio as of the end of Q1 2024. And then there's Microsoft , which holds a commanding position among tech stocks with a market capitalization of $3.4 trillion, dwarfing its closest peer, Oracle, which has a market cap of $398 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool