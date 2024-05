How Much Money Does Bill Ackman Have Invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock?

Investors follow hedge fund managers because billionaires who manage money for other rich people are an obvious source of investing inspiration.Well-known billionaire Bill Ackman leads Pershing Square Capital, which manages $18.6 billion in assets. He's a big fan of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), and it's not hard to see why. Chipotle is a no-brainer stock to own that regularly cranks out higher sales and profits, and it has created incredible shareholder wealth. Let's check out how much money he has invested in the burrito king.Pershing Square owns only 10 stocks, although it's owned even fewer at other times. Ackman has most of the fund's money invested in consumer discretionary stocks. Chipotle is its second-largest holding, behind another restaurant company, Restaurant Brands International. It owns almost 825,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock, and this position accounts for nearly 13% of its total portfolio. It also represents almost 3% of shares outstanding. However, it was previously the fund's largest position; Ackman sold off about 130,000 shares in the 2024 fourth quarter. He's sold off shares at other times as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel