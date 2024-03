How Much Money Does SpaceX Make?

SpaceX, the pioneering space company founded by Elon Musk with money made from his PayPal payout more than 20 years ago, has grown to become arguably the most successful space company (or company, period) in the history of mankind. In 2023, SpaceX launched rockets to orbit nearly 100 times, exceeding the performance of every rival on Earth -- up to and including the entire nation of China.But one thing has bugged us from the beginning, and it's a question that we've asked ourselves several times over the years: How profitable is SpaceX?Today, we find out. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel