How Much Money Does Warren Buffett Have Invested in Apple?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest stock investment in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched stock portfolio, and it isn't even close.At the end of 2023, Berkshire Hathaway owned 905,560,000 shares of the iPhone maker, and as of April 15, this translates to a market value of approximately $156 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's investment represents 5.9% ownership of Apple, making up about 43% of Berkshire's portfolio. For context, Berkshire's second-largest stock investment, Bank of America, is less than one-fourth the size of its Apple stake.Berkshire Hathaway first reported Apple stock in its portfolio in the first quarter of 2016. It started as a small investment (for Berkshire), with the company initially spending about $1.1 billion on Apple shares at that time. It was also confirmed that Buffett didn't initiate the investment -- one of his investment managers (Ted Weschler or Todd Combs) initially pulled the trigger on it.