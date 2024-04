How Much Money Does Warren Buffett Have Invested in Bank of America?

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is known for its massive $350 billion stock portfolio, as many of its positions were hand-selected by legendary investor CEO Warren Buffett himself.Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is Berkshire's second-largest stock investment. As of the latest information, Berkshire owns 1.032 billion shares of Bank of America, representing a 13.1% stake in the mega-bank. Based on the stock's price as of this writing, Berkshire's investment is worth $38.2 billion. Berkshire is Bank of America's largest shareholder.Not only is Bank of America a large investment for Berkshire, but it is one of the most successful in its portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel