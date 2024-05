How Much Money Does Warren Buffett Have Invested in Occidental Petroleum?

Warren Buffett isn't shy about making big bets. Within Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of publicly traded stocks, just 10 positions comprise more than 90% of its invested capital. One of those positions is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). Buffett and Berkshire are betting on this company in a far greater way than most investors realize.According to the most recent filings, Berkshire's publicly traded portfolio is worth around $350 billion. It's important to note that this is just a piece of Berkshire's total asset base. It has, for example, complete ownership over dozens of additional businesses whose value is not included in this figure. Still, this $350 billion portfolio is a great way to see what Buffett and his investment team are backing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel