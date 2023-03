How Much Money Will You Lose If You Claim Social Security at 62?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people have a hard time deciding when to claim Social Security, and for good reason. That's because your filing age will partially determine how much of a monthly benefit you get for life.You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal income history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. FRA kicks in at 66, 67, or somewhere in the middle of those two ages, depending on the year you were born.You can claim Social Security at any point once you turn 62. There's no financial incentive to delay your filing beyond age 70, but if you choose to do so, the Social Security Administration isn't going to hunt you down and force you to start taking benefits.